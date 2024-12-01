Eagles still up 14-12 after another Justin Tucker miss; Rashod Bateman, Reed Blankenship ruled out

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is having his worst NFL season and he’s having the worst game of it on Sunday.

Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter to keep the Eagles ahead 14-12 in Baltimore. Tucker missed a 47-yarder earlier in the quarter and an extra point in the first half.

It’s the first time that Tucker has ever missed three kicks in one game. His 10 missed kicks are the most for him in a season and the most of any kicker in the league this year. He and Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo have each missed eight field goals.

The Ravens ruled wide receiver Rashod Bateman out with a knee injury and the Eagles have lost safety Reed Blankenship to a concussion.