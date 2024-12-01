 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Eagles still up 14-12 after another Justin Tucker miss; Rashod Bateman, Reed Blankenship ruled out

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:42 PM

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is having his worst NFL season and he’s having the worst game of it on Sunday.

Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter to keep the Eagles ahead 14-12 in Baltimore. Tucker missed a 47-yarder earlier in the quarter and an extra point in the first half.

It’s the first time that Tucker has ever missed three kicks in one game. His 10 missed kicks are the most for him in a season and the most of any kicker in the league this year. He and Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo have each missed eight field goals.

The Ravens ruled wide receiver Rashod Bateman out with a knee injury and the Eagles have lost safety Reed Blankenship to a concussion.