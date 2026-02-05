Eagles to hire Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator and tight ends coach

The Eagles are continuing to reshape their offensive coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Ryan Mahaffey as their run game coordinator and tight ends coach. Mahaffey and new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion worked together in Green Bay for the last two seasons.

Jeff Stoutland was the team’s run game coordinator in addition to serving as their offensive line coach, but he announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving the team after 13 seasons. Jason Michael was the tight ends coach on Nick Sirianni’s staff for the last five seasons.

Mahaffey spent the last five seasons on the Packers’ staff. He was a quality control coach and assistant offensive line coach before coaching the team’s wide receivers the last two years.