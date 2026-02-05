 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

pacman.jpg
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles to hire Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator and tight ends coach

  
Published February 5, 2026 10:56 AM

The Eagles are continuing to reshape their offensive coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Ryan Mahaffey as their run game coordinator and tight ends coach. Mahaffey and new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion worked together in Green Bay for the last two seasons.

Jeff Stoutland was the team’s run game coordinator in addition to serving as their offensive line coach, but he announced on Wednesday that he will be leaving the team after 13 seasons. Jason Michael was the tight ends coach on Nick Sirianni’s staff for the last five seasons.

Mahaffey spent the last five seasons on the Packers’ staff. He was a quality control coach and assistant offensive line coach before coaching the team’s wide receivers the last two years.