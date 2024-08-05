Eagles to sign LB Shaquille Quarterman

The Eagles are kicking off the week by making an addition on the defensive side of the ball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are going to sign linebacker Shaquille Quarterman to their 90-man roster. There’s no word about a corresponding move to create room for Quarterman in Philly.

Quarterman was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Jaguars and spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville. He appeared in 65 games over the course of that run, but never made a start on defense and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams.

Quarterman recorded 55 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.