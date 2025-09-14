Eagles turn interception in end zone into 20-10 lead

The Chiefs were driving to try to take the lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Eagles and they went to one of their longest-running stars on a key second-down near the end zone, but tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t come through this time.

Patrick Mahomes’ pass went off of Kelce’s hands and into the waiting hands of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba in the end zone. Mukuba looked like he might go the distance for a touchdown, but Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons chased him down from across the field and knocked him out of bounds.

It just wound up delaying the same result, however. Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith with a 28-yard deep shot and the quarterback scored a few plays later on a tush push. The touchdown made it 20-10 with under eight minutes to play.

Hurts’ score came on his second tush push try in a row and officials missed a clear false start by the Eagles on the first one. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni challenged the play to say that Hurts got in the end zone and officials upheld the initial call, but NFL rules don’t allow them to drop a flag even when a clear penalty can be seen on a replay.