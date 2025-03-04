 Skip navigation
Eagles will release James Bradberry

  
Published March 4, 2025 10:08 AM

The Eagles are moving on from another veteran in their secondary.

According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is releasing James Bradberry.

He will be designated as a post-June 1 release, which will save the club $2.1 million against the cap in 2025.

Bradberry, 31, suffered a torn Achilles in practice during the preseason and did not play in 2024. He recently said that he’s recovered and wants to play cornerback in 2025.

In 2023, he registered 13 passes defensed with an interception and a fumble recovery in 16 starts for Philadelphia.

Reports on Monday indicated cornerback Darius Slay is also set to be released by the Eagles in the coming days.