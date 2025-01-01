Eagles will rest Saquon Barkley in Week 18

There will be no single-season rushing record for Saquon Barkley this season.

Barkley finished Week 17 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s 40-year old record and head coach Nick Sirianni said after their win over the Cowboys that he wasn’t sure if Barkley would play against the Giants in the regular season finale. That remained the case until he spoke to reporters at a Wednesday press conference.

Sirianni announced that Barkley will be one of a number of starters who rests this week. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, so they will be hosting the seventh seed during the wild card round.

While he acknowledged what the record would mean, Barkley said on Sunday that he would be good with any call that Sirianni made about his availability to play against his former team. Enough has gone wrong for the Giants this year that they’ll likely be happy to avoid the chance of being the team on the other side of the field when Barkley broke such a significant NFL record and everyone in Philly will be happy if the time off leads to a rested Barkley helping the team on a deep playoff run.