Eagles WR Elijah Cooks to have MRI on shoulder injury

Wide receiver Elijah Cooks’s bid to make the Eagles hit a bump on Thursday night.

Cooks had to leave the team’s preseason opener against the Bengals on a cart after being injured. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Cooks suffered a shoulder injury and that he is set to have an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.

Cooks signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2023 and he appeared in 11 games for the team before joining the Eagles’ practice squad last January. Cooks had three catches for 38 yards during his time in Jacksonville.

The Eagles listed Cooks as a third-stringer on their initial depth chart. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, and Terrace Marshall filled the first two rungs.