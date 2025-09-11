 Skip navigation
Ed Oliver did not practice Thursday due to ankle injury

  
Published September 11, 2025 01:42 PM

The Bills have added one of their most important defensive pieces to their injury report.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not participate in Thursday’s session due to an ankle injury, according to the team’s practice report.

The Bills held a walk-through on Thursday in lieu of a full practice.

Moreover, multiple reporters note Oliver had a walking boot on his left foot and was using a scooter.

Head coach Sean McDermott is slated to speak to the media again on Friday morning. But missing Thursday practice and being spotted with a walking boot is not the most positive sign for Oliver’s potential availability for the Week 2 matchup against the Jets.

Oliver had an impactful Week 1 performance against the Ravens, finishing with six total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two QB hits, and three tackles for loss.

The Bills also added defensive back Jordan Hancock (shoulder) to the report as a limited participant on Thursday.

Running back James Cook, however, was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday with his hamstring issue. Cornerback Brandon Codrington (knee) was also upgraded to full, while cornerback Christian Benford (groin) and receiver Keon Coleman (groin) remained full.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) were upgraded from non-participants to limited. Tight end Dawson Knox (hip), defensive end Greg Rousseau (knee), and cornerback Tre’Davious White (groin) remained limited.