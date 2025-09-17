Ed Oliver, Matt Milano ruled out for Bills-Dolphins

The Bills will not have two of their best defensive players for Thursday night’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Wednesday interview with WGR550 that Oliver (ankle) and Milano (pectoral) have been ruled out for Week 3.

While it was trending this way for Oliver, Milano’s status has been a little more unclear. McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Milano had a chance to participate in practice. But Buffalo has not ruled out the possibility of Milano being sidelined for a while.

Oliver will miss his second consecutive game after a strong performance in the Week 1 win over the Ravens.

McDermott also noted that cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) are set to be limited in Wednesday’s session and will be questionable for Thursday.