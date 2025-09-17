 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Ed Oliver, Matt Milano ruled out for Bills-Dolphins

  
Published September 17, 2025 10:59 AM

The Bills will not have two of their best defensive players for Thursday night’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Wednesday interview with WGR550 that Oliver (ankle) and Milano (pectoral) have been ruled out for Week 3.

While it was trending this way for Oliver, Milano’s status has been a little more unclear. McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Milano had a chance to participate in practice. But Buffalo has not ruled out the possibility of Milano being sidelined for a while.

Oliver will miss his second consecutive game after a strong performance in the Week 1 win over the Ravens.

McDermott also noted that cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) are set to be limited in Wednesday’s session and will be questionable for Thursday.