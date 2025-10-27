Ed Oliver to have surgery on torn biceps

The Bills were just getting used to having defensive tackle Ed Oliver back in the lineup when he left Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a biceps injury.

It will be some time before Oliver is able to get back on the field. Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday press conference that Oliver is going to have surgery to repair a torn biceps.

McDermott said Oliver will be out indefinitely and the usual recovery time for biceps tears means it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be able to return this season.

Oliver had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1, but missed the next four games with an ankle injury. He had sacks in both appearances since his return and his absence is going to be a significant one for the Buffalo defense