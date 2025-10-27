 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ed Oliver to have surgery on torn biceps

  
Published October 27, 2025 04:57 PM

The Bills were just getting used to having defensive tackle Ed Oliver back in the lineup when he left Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a biceps injury.

It will be some time before Oliver is able to get back on the field. Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday press conference that Oliver is going to have surgery to repair a torn biceps.

McDermott said Oliver will be out indefinitely and the usual recovery time for biceps tears means it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be able to return this season.

Oliver had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 1, but missed the next four games with an ankle injury. He had sacks in both appearances since his return and his absence is going to be a significant one for the Buffalo defense