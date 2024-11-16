Eddie Jackson doesn’t travel with Ravens, ruled out for Sunday

Safety Eddie Jackson won’t be in the Ravens lineup for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens announced that Jackson did not travel with the team on Saturday and that he has been ruled out for the game for personal reasons. A preview of the Ravens-Steelers matchup and the rest of the Week 11 slate can be found here.

Jackson has made nine appearances and four starts for the Ravens this season. He has 30 tackles and one pass defensed in those games.

Safety Kyle Hamilton injured his ankle in Week 10, but he practiced all week and is set to play on Sunday. Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Sanoussi Kane, and Beau Brade are the other safeties on the 53-man roster in Baltimore.