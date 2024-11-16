 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Eddie Jackson doesn’t travel with Ravens, ruled out for Sunday

  
Published November 16, 2024 03:09 PM

Safety Eddie Jackson won’t be in the Ravens lineup for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens announced that Jackson did not travel with the team on Saturday and that he has been ruled out for the game for personal reasons. A preview of the Ravens-Steelers matchup and the rest of the Week 11 slate can be found here.

Jackson has made nine appearances and four starts for the Ravens this season. He has 30 tackles and one pass defensed in those games.

Safety Kyle Hamilton injured his ankle in Week 10, but he practiced all week and is set to play on Sunday. Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Sanoussi Kane, and Beau Brade are the other safeties on the 53-man roster in Baltimore.