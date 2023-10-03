Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson listed as out of practice again

The Bears turned in their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and it looked exactly like the first one.

Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) were listed as out for the second day in a row. It’s just an estimation since the team only held a walkthrough, but both players were out on Sunday and it seems unlikely they’ll be back to face the Commanders on a short week.

With Jackson and Johnson ailing and two other defensive backs on injured reserve, the Bears signed safety Duron Harmon off of Baltimore’s practice squad.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also listed as out of practice for the second straight day, although that’s because the team told him stay home rather than because of an injury. Guard Teven Jenkins (calf) remained in the full participation category after being designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.