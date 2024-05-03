 Skip navigation
EDGE Braiden McGregor, S Al Blades Jr. among Jets undrafted free agent additions

  
Published May 3, 2024 12:15 PM

The Jets are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and they announced the undrafted free agent signings they made before they got underway.

Edge rusher Braiden McGregor is one of the new Jets. McGregor helped Michigan win the national title during his final collegiate season by recording 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Jets have also signed safety Al Blades Jr., who is the nephew of former NFL players Brian and Bennie Blades. Blades had 47 tackles in 11 games for Duke last season.

Georgia Southern cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, Army linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, Miami wide receiver Tyler Harrell, West Florida quarterback Peewee Jarrett, San Jose State linebacker Tre Jenkins, South Carolina EDGE Tyreek Johnson, Duke cornerback Myles Jones, Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham, Tulane safety Jarius Monroe, Florida A&M wide receiver Marcus Riley, South Alabama tight end Lincoln Sefcik, Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon, Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III, Louisville offensive lineman Willie Tyler, and UConn defensive lineman Eric Watts have also signed with the Jets.