Edge rusher Jacob Martin agrees to terms with Commanders

Free agent edge rusher Jacob Martin is signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal with a max value of $3 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Martin, 29, spent last season with the Bears. He appeared in 11 games, seeing action on 222 defensive snaps and 206 on special teams, and he totaled 15 tackles and three sacks.

Martin entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, and he was in Seattle for one season before joining the Texans. He also has played for the Jets, Broncos and Colts.

In seven seasons, Martin has recorded 100 tackles, 21 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.