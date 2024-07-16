 Skip navigation
Eight teams’ rookies report to training camp today

  
Published July 16, 2024 09:29 AM

A quarter of the league is having its rookies report to training camp today.

The rookies for the Bears, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants and 49ers are all due in their training camps on Tuesday.

The Ravens’ rookies were the first to report to camp, beginning their work on Saturday. The other 23 teams will start camp in the coming days, with every team’s full roster in training camp by July 24.

With the Bears’ camp opening today at their practice facility in Lake Forest, Illinois, all eyes will be on first overall pick Caleb Williams, who is still unsigned amid uncertainty about his negotiations because he has not hired an NFL Players Association-certified agent. Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, it’s rare for rookies not to have their contracts signed before training camp, but Williams and the Bears are running out of time to get the deal done.