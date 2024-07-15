Caleb Williams has said he’s not handling his contract; the Bears tell the NFL they’re negotiating with him

Quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t handling his contract negotiations with the Bears. Unless he is.

Over the weekend, Williams said regarding his rookie deal, “I’m not handling that. My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Since Williams isn’t represented by an NFLPA-certified agent, the Bears aren’t permitted to negotiate with anyone but Williams. According to an NFL spokesperson, the Bears have told the league that they’re not talking to any third parties.

“Your read on Article 48 [of the Collective Bargaining Agreement] is correct,” the league told PFT via email. “The team, however, confirmed to the league that it is only speaking to the player.”

So either someone is telling an inaccurate story, or the Bears think they’re negotiating with Williams when they aren’t. The most common workaround for self-represented players who really aren’t representing themselves is to create an email address that is ostensibly the player but is actually someone else. (In at least one situation, the cover was blown when the player responded to an email from the team — while the player was on the practice field.)

Regardless, something isn’t lining up. And the situation isn’t working out. Williams, the first overall pick in the April draft, is one of only five first-round selection who have not signed, and the Bears’ rookies report tomorrow.