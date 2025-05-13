 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Elgton Jenkins has not been at Packers workouts

  
Published May 13, 2025 11:55 AM

The Packers are planning to have Elgton Jenkins at center during the 2025 season, but he isn’t using the team’s voluntary workouts to prepare for his move inside from guard.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked about Jenkins’s feelings about the position change during a Monday press conference and said the lineman is “open to it, excited about it.” Stenavich added that his absence from the team’s offseason program was related to “other reasons.”

Stenavich did not elaborate on those reasons, but Jason Wilde of Channel 3000 reports that Jenkins is looking to have his contract reworked in light of the move.

Jenkins is under contract through the 2026 season with base salaries of $11.7 million and $18.5 million. None of that money is guaranteed and Jenkins could be looking to change that in light of the alteration to his offensive role.