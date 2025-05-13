Elgton Jenkins has not been at Packers workouts

The Packers are planning to have Elgton Jenkins at center during the 2025 season, but he isn’t using the team’s voluntary workouts to prepare for his move inside from guard.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was asked about Jenkins’s feelings about the position change during a Monday press conference and said the lineman is “open to it, excited about it.” Stenavich added that his absence from the team’s offseason program was related to “other reasons.”

Stenavich did not elaborate on those reasons, but Jason Wilde of Channel 3000 reports that Jenkins is looking to have his contract reworked in light of the move.

Jenkins is under contract through the 2026 season with base salaries of $11.7 million and $18.5 million. None of that money is guaranteed and Jenkins could be looking to change that in light of the alteration to his offensive role.