Emeka Egbuka 57-yard catch sets up TD, Bucs lead 28-21

  
October 5, 2025 06:16 PM

Two former Ohio State receivers are going at it in Seattle on Sunday.

After Jaxson Smith-Njigba set up a Seattle touchdown with a 53-yard deep catch midway through the third quarter, Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka set up a TD with a deep catch of his own.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield connected with Egbuka for a 57-yard reception down to the Seattle 2-yard line.

Two plays later, Rachaad White powered the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown.

That gave the Bucs a 28-21 lead with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Egbuka has caught all five of his targets so far on Sunday for 129 yards with a touchdown.

Smith-Njigba has six catches for 99 yards with a TD of his own.

On the injury front, Buccaneers running back Josh Williams is being evaluated for a concussion. Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is also questionable due to a concussion evaluation.