nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Emeka Egbuka’s 77-yard TD pulls Bucs to within 24-13

  
Published September 28, 2025 03:11 PM

The Bucs have their first touchdown of the day. If they are going to come back for the fourth time in four games, it was a start.

Baker Mayfield threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka, and with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter, the Bucs have pulled to within 24-13 of the Eagles.

Andrew Mukuba and Reed Blankenship badly misplayed Mayfield’s pass and Egbuka’s catch, giving the rookie his fourth touchdown of the season.

Mayfield is 14-of-25 for 147 yards, with Egbuka catching four for 101.

The Eagles went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the second half.