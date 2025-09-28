Emeka Egbuka’s 77-yard TD pulls Bucs to within 24-13

The Bucs have their first touchdown of the day. If they are going to come back for the fourth time in four games, it was a start.

Baker Mayfield threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka, and with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter, the Bucs have pulled to within 24-13 of the Eagles.

Andrew Mukuba and Reed Blankenship badly misplayed Mayfield’s pass and Egbuka’s catch, giving the rookie his fourth touchdown of the season.

Mayfield is 14-of-25 for 147 yards, with Egbuka catching four for 101.

The Eagles went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the second half.