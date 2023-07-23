 Skip navigation
Emmanuel Moseley will open Lions camp on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2023 08:35 AM

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is not ready to hit the field at Lions camp just yet.

Moseley signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason and spent his first months with the team rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his final season with the 49ers. There’s still more work to be done on that front before Moseley gets the green light to practice.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Sunday that Moseley is not at camp yet for medical reasons and that he will be placed on the physically unable to perform list. Moseley can come off the list at any point this summer.

Veteran wideout Marvin Jones is at camp, but will be on the non-football injury list.

While Moseley and Jones are not ready to go, Campbell said that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is set to practice. He did not play last season because of a back injury.