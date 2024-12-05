 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric Bieniemy out as offensive coordinator at UCLA

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:50 PM

Former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s move to the college coaching ranks has come to an end.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reports that Bieniemy is out after one season as the offensive coordinator at UCLA. The Bruins averaged 18.4 points per game in their first Big Ten season.

Bieniemy ran the Chiefs’ offense from 2018 to 2022 and then moved to the Commanders for the 2023 season. It was thought that the move could help Bieniemy’s chances of becoming a head coach because he would call offensive plays working for Ron Rivera, but the Commanders went 4-13 and the coaching staff was dismissed.

Head coach Andy Reid still calls the plays for the Chiefs, but the offense hasn’t been as effective as it was with Bieniemy on the staff. Now that he’s out of a job, the Chiefs could contact Bieniemy about a possible return.