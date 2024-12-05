Eric Bieniemy out as offensive coordinator at UCLA

Former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s move to the college coaching ranks has come to an end.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reports that Bieniemy is out after one season as the offensive coordinator at UCLA. The Bruins averaged 18.4 points per game in their first Big Ten season.

Bieniemy ran the Chiefs’ offense from 2018 to 2022 and then moved to the Commanders for the 2023 season. It was thought that the move could help Bieniemy’s chances of becoming a head coach because he would call offensive plays working for Ron Rivera, but the Commanders went 4-13 and the coaching staff was dismissed.

Head coach Andy Reid still calls the plays for the Chiefs, but the offense hasn’t been as effective as it was with Bieniemy on the staff. Now that he’s out of a job, the Chiefs could contact Bieniemy about a possible return.