Eric DeCosta: Odell Beckham Jr. has exceeded my expectations to this point

Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn plenty of praise from the Ravens since signing with the organization in the spring.

That trend continued on Friday, when General Manager Eric DeCosta told reporters, “he’s probably exceeded my expectations to this point.”

“His body is in very good shape,” DeCosta said in his press conference. “He takes care of his body. He worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He’s a leader. He’s a first-in-line guy. He’s a do-the-right-thing guy. He’s just been great. I just really don’t know how to explain it.

“So, I have two boys at [The] Gilman [School], and just before camp started, there was a football camp that Odell [Beckham Jr.] had at Gilman. And to see the entire community … it seemed that there were thousands of boys and girls there. To see that impact in a very short span of time [and] to see that impact he’s had on this community, it’s a powerful thing, and we’re excited about that.”

So, Beckham’s impact has been felt in and around the building so far. But we’ll see how well he performs for Baltimore once the club begins the season against Houston on Sept. 10.