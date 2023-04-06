Eric DeCosta: Our goal would be to add draft picks if we can

The Ravens have made at least eight selections in each of the last five drafts, but they are not set for the same kind of haul this year.

Baltimore currently has five selections under their control and they are without picks in the second and seventh rounds. The second-rounder went to Chicago for linebacker Roquan Smith and General Manager Eric DeCosta said on Wednesday that he’s “pretty happy with that” swap,” but he did say that he’d like to have a little more capital on hand for the draft later this month.

“Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “In saying that, I think it’s important to note that we’ve had a lot of picks over the past four-five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn’t necessarily the right thing. You almost have to have a purge at some point because you have all these young players on the team, and they can’t all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes.”

One way to acquire more picks would be to trade down from the No. 22 pick in the first round. DeCosta said he thinks the Ravens will have a “pretty decent” chance of making such a deal, but the way the first 21 picks play out will have something to do with whether the Ravens stay put or not on April 27.