Eric DeCosta: We want Brandon Stephens here long term, but it’s not without challenge

The 2024 regular season is about to start, but Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta spent a little time looking ahead to the 2025 offseason during a Thursday press conference.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens is entering the final year of his deal after putting together the best year of his career in 2023. The 2021 third-round pick started 16 regular season games and posted 74 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defensed for the AFC North champions.

DeCosta said he thinks Stephens, who started his time with the Ravens as a safety, is “going to make another jump this year” and he’s started to think about what lies ahead as a result.

“He’s a guy that we certainly want to keep him here long term. . . . It’s not without challenge,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “He plays a position where the best players are highly compensated, but we’ll do our best. I just admire so many things about Brandon. This guy has had some adversity, he’s overcome so many different things; position changes, transfers, and all these things, and he’s made himself one of the best corners in the NFL.”

A repeat of last season’s success will only make keeping Stephens more expensive, but the upside that would bring to the Ravens would make that a positive development even if it makes any future contract negotiations more difficult.