Eric Kendricks explains why he picked Cowboys over 49ers

  
Published May 2, 2024 03:58 PM

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the first outside free agent the Cowboys signed. He remains one of the only outside free agents the team has signed.

Kendricks almost didn’t follow Mike Zimmer to Dallas.

He had agreed to terms with the 49ers before changing his mind.

“I think I would’ve taken more of a reserve role [in San Francisco],” Kendricks said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, “where as I feel I have a lot left to give and I wanted to be here and be middle linebacker. I wanted to share my experience with the team, share my leadership abilities and command that huddle.”

He replaces Leighton Vander Esch, who retired after the 2023 season because of neck issues.

Kendricks was with the Chargers last season after eight seasons in Minnesota under Zimmer, who was the head coach from 2014-21. He knows the Cowboys’ new defense better than anyone else on the team and will try to show and tell with his new teammates.