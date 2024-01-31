Erik McCoy added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Add Saints center Erik McCoy to the list of new additions to the Pro Bowl roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that McCoy has been added to the NFC team for this week’s events in Orlando. He’ll take the spot of Lions center Frank Ragnow, who won’t participate due to multiple injuries.

McCoy dealt with injuries the last couple of years, but he was the only offensive lineman to start every game for the Saints this season. It’s the first time a Saints center has been tabbed for the team since Max Unger got the nod in 2018.

Kick returner Rashid Shaheed and linebacker Demario Davis are the other Saints players in this year’s Pro Bowl.