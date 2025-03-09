Ernest Jones agrees to three-year deal to stick with Seahawks

Another linebacker is staying put instead of heading to free agency.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ernest Jones has agreed to a three-year contract to stay with the Seahawks.

The initial report indicates Jones’ deal is worth $33 million with $15 million guaranteed.

Jones, 25, was traded to Seattle from Tennessee in October. He started 10 games for the Seahawks, recording 94 total tackles with an interception, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

That was the second trade of 2024 for Jones, who was dealt from the Rams to the Titans during the offseason.

A Rams third-round pick in 2021, Jones has played 63 career games with 48 starts. He’s tallied 23 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, four interceptions, and 16 passes defensed.

Jones was No. 55 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

Jones now joins the likes of Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner as inside linebackers who elected to stick with their respective teams instead of hitting the open market.