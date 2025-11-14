Ernest Jones set to play, Jalen Sundell and Tory Horton out for Week 11

The Seahawks will have one of their key defensive players, but will not have two offensive contributors.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters in his Friday press conference that linebacker Ernest Jones is set to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

But center Jalen Sundell (knee) and receiver Tory Horton (shin) have been ruled out for the contest.

In his second season, Sundell has started all nine games for the Seahawks in 2025. Horton — a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft — hasn’t played since the Nov. 2 victory over Washington. He has 13 catches for 161 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Macdonald noted Sundell and Horton are both potential candidates for injured reserve.

All other players on Seattle’s 53-man roster are set to play.