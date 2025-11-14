 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ernest Jones set to play, Jalen Sundell and Tory Horton out for Week 11

  
Published November 14, 2025 04:52 PM

The Seahawks will have one of their key defensive players, but will not have two offensive contributors.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters in his Friday press conference that linebacker Ernest Jones is set to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury.

But center Jalen Sundell (knee) and receiver Tory Horton (shin) have been ruled out for the contest.

In his second season, Sundell has started all nine games for the Seahawks in 2025. Horton — a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft — hasn’t played since the Nov. 2 victory over Washington. He has 13 catches for 161 yards with five touchdowns this season.

Macdonald noted Sundell and Horton are both potential candidates for injured reserve.

All other players on Seattle’s 53-man roster are set to play.