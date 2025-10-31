ESPN, ABC exit YouTube TV

If you, like me, are a YouTube TV subscriber, you woke up on Friday to find that all Disney-owned channels are gone from the service.

After getting deals done with Fox in August and Comcast in September, YouTube TV failed to strike a new deal with the company that owns ESPN and ABC, among other channels.

And so those channels are gone. Which means no ESPN or ABC college football on Saturday, and no Monday Night Football.

This week, it’s Cardinals-Cowboys. Next week, it’s Eagles-Packers.

Both sides will, as they always do, blame the other. And the consumers will be caught in the middle, forced to find the content they want elsewhere.

Here’s hoping this gets resolved. Until it does, it doesn’t matter who’s right and who’s wrong — because the public is getting screwed.