nbc_pft_jwilliamslions_251031.jpg
Could Lions be getting more out of Williams?
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_251031.jpg
‘Wheels are already off’ with McDaniel in Miami
nbc_pft_ravensafcnorth_251031.jpg
Ravens back in race for AFC North crown

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
ESPN, ABC exit YouTube TV

  
Published October 31, 2025 09:15 AM

If you, like me, are a YouTube TV subscriber, you woke up on Friday to find that all Disney-owned channels are gone from the service.

After getting deals done with Fox in August and Comcast in September, YouTube TV failed to strike a new deal with the company that owns ESPN and ABC, among other channels.

And so those channels are gone. Which means no ESPN or ABC college football on Saturday, and no Monday Night Football.

This week, it’s Cardinals-Cowboys. Next week, it’s Eagles-Packers.

Both sides will, as they always do, blame the other. And the consumers will be caught in the middle, forced to find the content they want elsewhere.

Here’s hoping this gets resolved. Until it does, it doesn’t matter who’s right and who’s wrong — because the public is getting screwed.