ESPN fires NFL Sunday Countdown host Sam Ponder

  
Published August 15, 2024 02:20 PM

There’s officially another bloodletting in Bristol.

On the same day ESPN fired Robert Griffin III, the four-letter network also severed ties with Sam Ponder, the host of Sunday NFL Countdown.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that ESPN has fired Ponder.

Ponder had been with ESPN since 2006, in various roles.

It’s currently unclear who will take over as the host of ESPN’s Sunday morning NFL pregame studio show. The first episode of the 2024 season is only 24 days away.

Via Marchand, the move was made for financial reasons.