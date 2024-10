Cam Newton’s media profile is expanding.

According to Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter, the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback will join ESPN’s First Take as a regular contributor.

Newton’s debut will occur on Friday.

It’s a big move for Newton, who has been hosting his own podcast since his playing career ended.

Newton, 35, was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP. He last played in 2021.