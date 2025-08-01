ESPN, NFL reach agreement on massive media NFL Media deal

It was on. Then it was off. Then it was on. Then it was off. Now, it’s reportedly done.

Via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, ESPN and the NFL have reached agreement on a media deal that will give ESPN control of much of NFL Media and will give the NFL equity in ESPN.

ESPN is expected to emerge with RedZone, NFL Network, seven additional regular-season games, the NFL’s fantasy football business, and more. The NFL is expected to own up to 10 percent of ESPN.

As it relates to NFL Network, which has been stripped down to a shell of itself in recent years, ESPN (per Marchand) is expected to invest in improving the network’s programming.

Regulatory approval will be required. The deal also raises basic journalistic questions, about which few will care. Frankly, now that ESPN will be fully in bed with the league, any ESPN reporting on the league must be scrutinized for signs of bias and/or whitewashing.

The deal necessarily makes ESPN a permanent broadcast partner with the league. Now that the NFL will have up to 10 percent of ESPN, there’s no reason for the NFL to freeze ESPN out of the mix for a weekly package of games.