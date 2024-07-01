ESPN: Pat Tillman Foundation supports honoring Prince Harry

Mary Tillman, the mother of Pat Tillman, has criticized ESPN’s selection of Prince Harry as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at this year’s ESPYs. ESPN, however, says it has the support of the Tillman Foundation, which was founded by Tillman’s widow.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” ESPN said in a statement.

Marie Tillman Shenton, who was married to Pat Tillman when he was killed in Afghanistan, is the chair and co-founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, is not involved in the Tillman Foundation and has no role in the selection of the Pat Tillman Award.

The Pat Tillman ESPY Award goes to “a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.” Last year the Pat Tillman Award went to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills for saving the life of Damar Hamlin.

Pat Tillman was a Cardinals safety who quit the NFL to join the Army less than a year after the 9/11 attacks. He died in Afghanistan in 2004 at the age of 27.