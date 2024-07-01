ESPN: Pat Tillman Foundation supports honoring Prince Harry

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN: Pat Tillman Foundation supports honoring Prince Harry

  
Published July 1, 2024 11:24 AM

Mary Tillman, the mother of Pat Tillman, has criticized ESPN’s selection of Prince Harry as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at this year’s ESPYs. ESPN, however, says it has the support of the Tillman Foundation, which was founded by Tillman’s widow.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world. While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” ESPN said in a statement.

Marie Tillman Shenton, who was married to Pat Tillman when he was killed in Afghanistan, is the chair and co-founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. Tillman’s mother, Mary Tillman, is not involved in the Tillman Foundation and has no role in the selection of the Pat Tillman Award.

The Pat Tillman ESPY Award goes to “a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman.” Last year the Pat Tillman Award went to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills for saving the life of Damar Hamlin.

Pat Tillman was a Cardinals safety who quit the NFL to join the Army less than a year after the 9/11 attacks. He died in Afghanistan in 2004 at the age of 27.