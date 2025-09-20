 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN poll of 25 NFL decision makers has LaNorris Sellers as top QB for 2026 draft

  
Published September 20, 2025 01:20 PM

The draft is more than seven months away. But it’s not too early to generate some draft-related content.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com conducted a poll of 25 unnamed NFL scouts and executives as to the top quarterback prospect for 2026. Seven different quarterbacks received votes.

The leader was South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, with eight votes. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier finished one vote behind Sellers, with seven.

Others receiving votes were Carson Beck of Miami (three), Oklahoma’s John Mateer (three), Penn State’s Drew Allar (two), Sam Leavitt of Arizona State (one), and Arch Manning (one).

A month ago, Manning likely would have gotten more votes. But the nephew of Peyton and Eli has had a rough three games as the Longhorns’ starter; last Saturday, a bad throw drew boos.