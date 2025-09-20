ESPN poll of 25 NFL decision makers has LaNorris Sellers as top QB for 2026 draft

The draft is more than seven months away. But it’s not too early to generate some draft-related content.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com conducted a poll of 25 unnamed NFL scouts and executives as to the top quarterback prospect for 2026. Seven different quarterbacks received votes.

The leader was South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, with eight votes. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier finished one vote behind Sellers, with seven.

Others receiving votes were Carson Beck of Miami (three), Oklahoma’s John Mateer (three), Penn State’s Drew Allar (two), Sam Leavitt of Arizona State (one), and Arch Manning (one).

A month ago, Manning likely would have gotten more votes. But the nephew of Peyton and Eli has had a rough three games as the Longhorns’ starter; last Saturday, a bad throw drew boos.