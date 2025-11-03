 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Evaluations “pretty positive” on Aaron Jones, Vikings hopeful for Week 10

  
Published November 3, 2025 02:30 PM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones downplayed the significance of his shoulder injury after Sunday’s win over the Lions and the picture doesn’t look any different on Monday.

Jones had to leave the game after running for 78 yards on nine carries and picking up another 20 yards on two catches. During a Monday press conference, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the team is hopeful that Jones will be good to go for their Week 10 game against the Ravens.

“Positive news early on on Aaron Jones,” O’Connell said. “He’s sore, obviously, coming out of the game, but the evaluations have been pretty positive today. We’ll see how he does throughout the week, but expecting him to be able to kinda hopefully ramp up his workload.”

Jones missed four games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and Sunday’s game was his second since coming off of injured reserve.