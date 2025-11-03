Evaluations “pretty positive” on Aaron Jones, Vikings hopeful for Week 10

Vikings running back Aaron Jones downplayed the significance of his shoulder injury after Sunday’s win over the Lions and the picture doesn’t look any different on Monday.

Jones had to leave the game after running for 78 yards on nine carries and picking up another 20 yards on two catches. During a Monday press conference, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the team is hopeful that Jones will be good to go for their Week 10 game against the Ravens.

“Positive news early on on Aaron Jones,” O’Connell said. “He’s sore, obviously, coming out of the game, but the evaluations have been pretty positive today. We’ll see how he does throughout the week, but expecting him to be able to kinda hopefully ramp up his workload.”

Jones missed four games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and Sunday’s game was his second since coming off of injured reserve.