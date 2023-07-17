Evan Engram: From Day 1, this is exactly what I’ve wanted

Reports emerged on Sunday that tight end Evan Engram had agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars in advance of the deadline for franchise-tagged players.

On Monday, Engram was in Jacksonville to make it official.

The Jaguars announced Engram had signed his contract on Monday afternoon.

“From Day One, this is exactly what I’ve wanted,” Engram said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “Obviously the goal was to get [the] deal done. … I knew going into it I was ready to do either one — either play on the tag or get a deal done. The big thing was I wanted the security so I could go to work and come out and compete with those guys and have a little security for myself and my family.

“Everybody that was involved in getting it done, I’m very thankful.”

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season and ended up being an integral part of Jacksonville’s offense. He finished third on the team with 73 receptions, 766 yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Engram in March to prevent him from hitting the open market. The two sides then worked out a three-year deal worth $24 million fully guaranteed at signing.

“It was pretty wild,” Engram said. “Obviously, the Jaguars believed in me. They wanted me here as much as I wanted to be here, so I’m blessed and really thankful we got something done. It was up and down. I kind of wish it maybe would have gotten done a little earlier.

“But we got it done. I’m just thankful.”

In six pro seasons, Engram has recorded 335 receptions for 3,594 yards with 20 touchdowns. Now he’s set up to be one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s key weapons for the next few years.