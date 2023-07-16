Jaguars, Evan Engram agree to three-year contract

One of the franchise-tagged players has agreed to a long-term deal just before Monday’s deadline.

According to multiple reports, tight end Evan Engram and the Jaguars have agreed to a three-year contract worth $41.25 million with $24 million guaranteed.

Engram would have made $11.345 million if he’d played on the franchise tender in 2023.

A Giants first-round pick in 2017, Engram signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jaguars last March. He went on to have arguably his best season as a pro, catching 73 passes for 766 yards with four touchdowns in 17 games. He also caught 12 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown in Jacksonville’s two postseason contests.

In 82 games with 65 starts, Engram has 335 career catches for 3,594 yards with 20 touchdowns.

While Engram got a long-term deal done, it seems unlikely that franchise-tagged running backs Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard will have the same outcome. Specifically on Jacobs, a report from Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated that he and the Raiders are believed to be too far apart to reach a new deal before Monday’s deadline.