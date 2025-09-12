Evan Engram off injury report, set to play vs. Colts

The Broncos will have one of their key offensive players for Sunday’s matchup against the Colts.

Evan Engram (calf) is off the injury report and is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Engram was limited on Wednesday and was full on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) are also set to play after coming off the injury report.

However, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) and tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) are out. Greenlaw returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant. Adkins was limited on Thursday and Friday after he didn’t participate on Wednesday.