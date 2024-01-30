Evan Engram replaces Travis Kelce on AFC Pro Bowl roster

Taylor Swift won’t be in Orlando for the Pro Bowl this week, but Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will be there.

Engram has been named to the AFC roster as a replacement for Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end withdrew after the team advanced to the Super Bowl with their AFC Championship Game win over the Ravens.

Engram signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars before the 2023 season and set a career highs with 114 catches and 963 receiving yards while starting all 17 games. Engram, who also was selected for the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season, also had four touchdowns.

The Jaguars will also be represented by long snapper Ross Matiscik and edge rusher Josh Allen in Orlando.