Evan Engram ruled out for Monday, Tank Bigsby questionable

  
Published September 21, 2024 07:06 PM

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will miss his second straight game on Monday night.

The Jaguars ruled Engram out for their game against the Bills with the hamstring injury he suffered in warmups before the Jaguars lost to the Browns in Week Two. Engram did not practice at all this week and will try to get back on the field next Wednesday.

Running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder) and safety Darnell Savage (quad) were both limited in practice all week and they were listed as questionable to face Buffalo. Wide receiver Tim Jones (foot) was added to the report on Saturday as a limited participant and he is also listed as questionable.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) was limited on Friday, but has no designation after a full practice on Saturday.