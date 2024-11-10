Evan Neal will make his first start of 2024

Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal, a top-10 pick in 2022, has been a disappointment. This year, he has appeared in only two games, with no starts.

That changes on Sunday in Germany, against the Panthers.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Neal will make his first start of the season.

Neal, per the report, will start at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor, the starting right tackle all season long, will move to left tackle.

Neal started thirteen games as a rookie and seven in 2023. He was the seventh overall pick in 2022, two spots after the Giants selected pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Players on the board when Neal was picked include Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Kyle Hamilton.