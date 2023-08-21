Expect to see Sam Howell for one half tonight

Sam Howell is officially QB1 in Washington. He’ll make his debut with that status tonight, against the Ravens.

Via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Commanders coach Ron Rivera told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that Howell will “probably see a good half” in the final game of Week 2 of the 2023 preseason.

The goal is to get Howell ready to go for the regular season, starting in 20 days with a winnable game against the Cardinals.

Howell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, arguably would have been a first-round pick or close to it if he’d entered the 2021 draft. He’s now getting a full and fair chance to realize his potential.

Either way, the Commanders will know what they have. Which means they’ll have someone they can move forward with in 2024, or they’ll have to look elsewhere.