Failed two-pointer by Seahawks should have been reviewed automatically

On a key two-point attempt late in the third quarter of Monday’s Seahawks-Lions game, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf appeared to make the catch and get a knee inbounds in the end zone. And while a pass interference call on Detroit gave Seattle another chance (it failed), the first one should have been ruled good.

And not as the result of a challenge the Seahawks failed to make.

All two-point tries are subject to automatic replay review, whether unsuccessful or not. It’s spelled out in Rule 15, Article 2(d).

That’s different from a normal scoring play. A ruling on the field of a touchdown is subject to automatic review. A ruling on the field of an incomplete pass in the end zone is not.

It’s unclear why a review didn’t happen. It should have. And the Seahawks should have been within six points, 28-22.

Plenty of football happened after that, starting with a long touchdown pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff to receiver Jameson Williams, which extended the lead from eight to 15. Still, the Seahawks should have had two extra points with more than 18 minutes left in the game.

It’s the kind of thing that shouldn’t happen. It’s the kind of thing the NFL needs to examine and understand, to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Maybe at a time when the connection to the final outcome is more immediate and direct.