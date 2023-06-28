Falcons announce promotions, additions in personnel department

Earlier in the week, a report emerged that the Falcons had promoted Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace in their front office.

Atlanta confirmed those moves on Wednesday while announcing several more.

Smith is now the team’s assistant General Manager with Pace becoming the director of player personnel.

Brian Zeches has been hired as player personnel coordinator. He was previously the West area scout for the Senior Bowl. He also worked with Smith at Washington.

The Falcons also announced that Shelly Harvey has been named an area scout and Ben Martinez has been named a pro scout. James McClintock has been named BLESTO scout and Hakeem Smith is now an assistant pro scout.

Additionally, the club noted Joey Galioto’s promotion to head of equipment operations with Ryne Nicholson as assistant equipment manager and Josh Peterson as an equipment assistant.