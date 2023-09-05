Falcons bump Bijan Robinson up to RB1 on Week 1 depth chart

NFL teams are quick to note that the depth charts they issue throughout the preseason are unofficial and the ones the Falcons put out the last few weeks made that point clear.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson was listed as the team’s third-string running back despite being the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft and the subject of much praise from those around the team over the course of the summer. It’s now time for the regular season to begin and the Falcons have adjusted the chart to better reflect Robinson’s actual role on the team.

Robinson is listed as the starter in the backfield with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson behind him in the pecking order.

All three players should see time in the offense when healthy — Patterson has been dealing with a soft tissue injury — but Robinson is expected to be one of the focal points in Atlanta’s attack. Tuesday’s change to the depth chart acknowledges that.