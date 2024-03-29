Falcons, Chargers, Commanders open offseason programs on Tuesday

Tuesday is officially the day to attack the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

Yes, that’s when Jim Harbaugh officially returns to the NFL. More specifically, that’s when the Chargers and two other teams (the Falcons and Commanders) launch their offseason workout programs.

They’re the only three to open things up on the earliest possible date this year.

The Panthers, Patriots, Seahawks, and Titans will open on Monday, April 8. Everyone else will launch their offseason programs on April 15.

The offseason program has three phases. It culminates in multiple weeks of Organized Team Activities, along with a mandatory minicamp.

Some teams will choose to cut the sessions short. Everything but the mandatory minicamp is voluntary. Plenty of players have workout bonuses aimed at getting them to volunteer to show up.

Attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind remains optional.