Falcons cut S Jaylinn Hawkins, sign S Micah Abernathy

The Falcons released safety Jaylinn Hawkins from their 53-man roster Wednesday, the team announced. They signed safety Micah Abernathy from their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Hawkins played all six games this season, mainly on the special teams. He saw 29 snaps on defense and 125 on special teams, totaling three tackles.

The Falcons drafted Hawkins in the fourth round in 2020 out of California. He appeared in 48 games for Atlanta, starting 22.

Abernathy joined the Falcon last December. He has spent 2023 on the practice squad and was a standard elevation last Sunday in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Commanders.

Abernathy, 26, played 18 special teams snaps and recorded a tackle.

He previously played for the Packers, appearing in two games last season. Abertanthy had one defensive snap and 13 on special teams with no stats.

Abernathy was an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019.

In addition to those moves on the active roster, the Falcons signed running back Jacob Saylors and safety Arnold Tarpley III to the practice squad. The Giants signed offensive lineman Joshua Miles off the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday, opening the second spot.