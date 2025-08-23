Falcons expect Kaleb McGary to miss “significant time”

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris updated the outlook for right tackle Kaleb McGary on Friday night.

McGary was carted off at Wednesday’s practice with a left leg injury and an initial report said that he’d miss time without an idea of how much time. Morris suggested it will be at least the first four games of the regular season because that’s the minimum time players are out when they go on injured reserve.

“The thing I will say to you now is that he will miss significant time,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “Looks like it will be IR, whatever the case may be, we will have to see there, but he will miss significant time for us.”

The Falcons can put up to two players on injured reserve with the designation to return as they cut their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Storm Norton is the top backup tackle in Atlanta, but he’s out for an extended period after ankle surgery. Elijah Wilkinson replaced McGary in practice and did not play Friday, which could have him set to be on Michael Penix’s blindside come Week 1.