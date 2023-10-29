Falcons have offered a third-round pick for Montez Sweat

As the trade deadline approaches and talk increases of a potential trade by the Commanders of pass rusher Montez Sweat and/or pass rusher Chase Young, there’s one team ready to make a move on Sweat.

Per a league source, the Falcons have offered a third-round pick for Sweat.

That’s not yet enough to get the Commanders to do the deal. And whether he’s traded before Tuesday will depend in part on whether the Commanders win or lose on Sunday against the Eagles.

Even with a loss, it will be difficult for the current football operation to give up Sweat and/or Young, as they try to win games. If they can get the kind of a return that will be impressive to new owner Josh Harris, maybe they will.