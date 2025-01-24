Falcons hire Nate Ollie as defensive line coach

The Falcons have hired a new defensive line coach.

The team announced the addition of Nate Ollie to Raheem Morris’s staff on Friday. They also confirmed that Mike Rutenberg will be their defensive passing game coordinator.

Ollie was the assistant defensive line coach for the Texans in 2024 and he was the defensive line coach with the Colts for the two previous seasons.

Prior to joining the Colts, Ollie spent a year as an assistant defensive line coach with the Jets. Jeff Ulbrich was the defensive coordinator for the Jets at the time and he was recently hired to fill the same role in Atlanta.